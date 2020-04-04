Adhesive Resin Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

Adhesive resins incorporate several applications and objects as an adhesive layer to enhance the durability and optimize the integrity of the structure. It joins the surface of diverse materials, efficiently distributing the stress at the junction. The application of adhesive resin forms a strong bond very quickly to aid the adhesion process. Application of high performance adhesive resin improves the cohesive strength. Adhesive resins available in emulsion form offer the advantage of elasticity and resistance to moisture. In addition to the long term adhesiveness, application of resins provide toughness and resistance to aging, temperature, and chemicals. Adhesive resin is available in several forms: solvent-based, water-based, and hot melt. The major components used in adhesive resin include: vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyvinyl acetate, and polymerized acrylic resin emulsion.

Adhesive resin finds extensive application in numerous industries such as: packaging, oil and gas, plastic, construction, automotive, and transportation. Adhesive resin is most widely used in the packaging of food and beverages, consumer goods, sea foods and meat, tubes, and bottles. In the oil and gas industry, it is used to create linkage between pipelines and coating of pipes. In the plastic industry, the application of adhesive resin is recommended to act as a binding agent in order to enhance the tensile strength of plastic. In the automotive industry, adhesive resin is applied in automotive body parts such as door modules and front-end modules. In the building and construction industry, adhesive resins are applied as contact adhesives, flooring adhesives, and sealants. Due to the efficient sealing feature, adhesive resins find potential use in the transportation industry in manufacturing of abrasive and aerospace components.

The broad commercial application of adhesive resins in several industries builds a rapidly growing global market. The market for adhesive resins has exhibited an enormous rise in the last few years and a similar positive trend is anticipated to be witnessed during the forecast period. The market of adhesive resin is currently dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The huge growth of end-user industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods in developing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is propelling the demand of adhesive resins. In the next few years, the advancement of emerging technologies and rising demand of adhesive resin is estimated to fuel the market growth in the developing region of Asia Pacific. North America and Europe also possess a large share of the global market. Improved economy observed in these developed countries is a key factor for the market growth. The rising trend is predicted to continue during the forecast period. A prospective market for adhesive resin is expected to build up in the MEA region. Growing economy of this region is predicted to develop an emerging market of adhesive resins in the next few years.

Increasing awareness of ecofriendly materials is likely to drive the demand for bio-based adhesive which will enable the end-user industries to minimize their environmental concern. Specially-engineered adhesive resins are being developed for the assembly of aircraft and automotive bodies. Epoxy resin holds a large share of the global adhesive resin market currently due to improved functionalities such as corrosion protection, mechanical strength etc. Increased demand from end-user industries is influencing the higher growth rate of adhesive resin in the global market.

The major players that manufacture adhesive resin are companies such as: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LD Davis Industries, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., Resinall Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Ashland Inc. etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.