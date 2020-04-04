Advanced Wound Dressings Market 2019-2024: BSN Medical, Hartmann Group, B.Braun, Acelity, Laboratories Urgo, Medline Industries, Hollister, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, 3M Health Care, ConvaTec, ColoplastA/S, Lohmann& Rauscher, Nitto Denko and Others

According to this study, over the next five years the Advanced Wound Dressings market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7930 million by 2024, from US$ 5480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Advanced Wound Dressings business.

Advanced wound care products are used when the standard wound care treatment fails. Treatment in advanced wound care involves interventions therapies and products, such as collagen products, antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, gauze, hydrocolloids, film dressings, hydrogels, composites, and alginate dressings, among others.

Advanced Wound Dressings are used to treat a variety of acute wounds, such as burns, cuts, lacerations and abrasions, chronic wounds, such as a diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and leg ulcers, and surgical wounds sustained during various procedures.

Europe is the largest consumption of Advanced Wound Dressings, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.27% in 2016.

The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 33.02%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Advanced Wound Dressings, enjoying 16.49% sales revenue market share in 2016.

Advanced Wound Dressings is used in Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Surgical Wounds. Report data showed that 18.75% of the Advanced Wound Dressings market demand in Acute wounds, 63.48% in Chronic Wounds, and 17.77% in Surgical Wounds in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: BSN Medical, Hartmann Group, B.Braun, Acelity, Laboratories Urgo, Medline Industries, Hollister, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, 3M Health Care, ConvaTec, ColoplastA/S, Lohmann& Rauscher, Nitto Denko, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, DeRoyal Industries, Genewel, Winner Medical Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Top-Medical Medical Dressing.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced Wound Dressingss (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Advanced Wound Dressings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Foam

Hydrocolloids

Alginates

Transparent Film

Hydrofiber

Hydrogels

Collagen

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced Wound Dressings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Advanced Wound Dressings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Wound Dressings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Wound Dressings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Advanced Wound Dressings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

