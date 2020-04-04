Agricultural Packaging Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Agricultural Packaging Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018, followed by North America in the agricultural packaging market over the next five years. The growing trade opportunities of agrochemicals across the globe, especially in countries such as China, India, the US, Canada are the major factors contributing to the high growth opportunities in these regions. Agricultural packaging for fertilizers is expected to boost the growth rate in Europe as the growth in the region has been highly hampered by the growing regulations on chemical pesticide usage and maximum residue limit. The global Agricultural Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Bemis Company

Sonoco Products

Mondi Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Greif

NNZ Group

LC Packaging International

Silgan Holdings

Proampac

Flex-Pack

Purity Flexpack

Epac Holdings

Kenvos Biotech

Parakh Group Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Paper & paperboards

Composite materials

Others

By Product

Pouches & bags

Drums

Bottles & cans

Others Segment by Application

Chemical Pesticides

Chemical Fertilizers

Biologicals

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Agricultural Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Packaging

1.2 Agricultural Packaging Segment By Material

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison By Material (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Paper & paperboards

1.2.5 Composite materials

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Agricultural Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical Pesticides

1.3.3 Chemical Fertilizers

1.3.4 Biologicals

1.4 Global Agricultural Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Agricultural Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Agricultural Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Agricultural Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Agricultural Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Agricultural Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Agricultural Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Agricultural Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Agricultural Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Agricultural Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Agricultural Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Agricultural Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Agricultural Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Agricultural Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Agricultural Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Agricultural Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Agricultural Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Agricultural Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Agricultural Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Agricultural Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Agricultural Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agricultural Packaging Business

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amcor Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bemis Company

7.2.1 Bemis Company Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bemis Company Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sonoco Products

7.3.1 Sonoco Products Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sonoco Products Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mondi Group

7.4.1 Mondi Group Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mondi Group Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Packaging Corporation of America

7.5.1 Packaging Corporation of America Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Packaging Corporation of America Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Greif

7.6.1 Greif Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Greif Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NNZ Group

7.7.1 NNZ Group Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NNZ Group Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 LC Packaging International

7.8.1 LC Packaging International Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 LC Packaging International Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Silgan Holdings

7.9.1 Silgan Holdings Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Silgan Holdings Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Proampac

7.10.1 Proampac Agricultural Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Agricultural Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Proampac Agricultural Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Flex-Pack

7.12 Purity Flexpack

7.13 Epac Holdings

7.14 Kenvos Biotech

7.15 Parakh Group

8 Agricultural Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Agricultural Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Agricultural Packaging

8.4 Agricultural Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

