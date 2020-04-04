Air Cargo Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth with Myriad Advances

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Air Cargo Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Latest market research report titled Air Cargo Market in India 2014 highlights the overall scenario of the air cargo network in India. Air transport facilities form an integral component of the overall logistics transportation services.

World air cargo traffic is forecast to grow an average 4.7% per year over the next 20 years to reach a total of more than twice the amount as reported in 2013. For India, increased trade activity, especially of physical goods with the Asia-Pacific region and the relocation of trade epicenters to China, Southeast Asia and Africa is bound to open up new opportunities for the air cargo market in the country in the coming five years.

The market is set to expand predominantly owing to the growth in retail sector, pharmaceutical shipments, growth in e-Commerce and poor infrastructure of the port sector. This is perfectly visible by the growth of scheduled domestic and scheduled international cargo traffic, both inbound and outbound, over the last five years.

Further, the construction of the Air Cargo Logistics Board headed by Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation striving to establish policy guidelines on AFSs, decision to implement 24 x 7 operations at major international airports, establishment of Plan Quarantine facilities at emerging international air cargo complexes, augmentation of technical staff to operate such facilities are all initiatives to ensure expeditious handling of the export and import cargo.

High taxes raising operating costs and sub-standard infrastructure and unavailability of resources are the basic challenges faced by the industry, apart from ever rising ATF prices. However, the presence of a selected few players operating in the domestic economy also provide tremendous scope for the air cargo market. Focus on enhancing ground handling system and promoting key gateway airports as cargo transshipment hubs are the key strategies to expect a sustainable growth trajectory in the overall air cargo sector.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Blue Dart Express Ltd.

2. Jet Airways (India) Ltd.

3. SpiceJet Ltd

Private Companies

1. Air India Ltd.

2. Go Airlines (India) Ltd.

3. IndiGo

Some Points from TOC:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2011-12- 2014-15), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly(Apr 2014 – Sep 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2011-12 – 2014-15), Trade Balance: Annual(2010-11- 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 8-14: Logistics Market Overview – India, Logistics Performance Indicator(2010 – 2014), Logistic Market Size & Growth (2013 – 2018e), Logistics Sector Segmentation based on Service Areas, Transportation – Supply Chain Integration, Aviation Sector – Industry Classification, Air Cargo Movement – Value Chain, Air Cargo – Segments, Services and Benefits

Market Overview

Slide 16-17: Global Air Cargo – Market Overview, World Air Cargo Market – Size and Growth (2005 – 2013), Projected Growth in World Air Freight (2013 and 2033e), Predicted Growth in Freighter Fleet (2013 and 2033e), World Air Cargo – Segmentation by Types (2013)

Slide 18-19: Global Air Cargo – Major Routes, Historical (2003 – 2013) and Forecast (2014 – 2033) Air Cargo Growth Rates (Major Routes), Top Ten Largest International Air Cargo Market (2018e), Percentage Air Cargo Traffic Carried by Freighters – Pictorial Representation(2013), Air Cargo Market Share by Airline Domicile (2013)

Slide 20-21: Indian Air Cargo – Market Overview, Indian Air Cargo Market – Market Size and Growth (2008 – 2019e), Segmentation and Growth of Air Cargo – Composition Based (2012, 2013 and 2014), Air Freight – Performance in mn ton km (2005 – 2014)

Slide 22-26: Air Freight Statistics – Selected Segments, Growth in International Air Cargo by Indian Carriers (2009 – 2014), Growth in Domestic Air Cargo by Indian Carriers (2009 – 2014), Freight Handled by Major Airports (2013, Jan – Sep), Growth in Scheduled International Traffic – Indian Carrier (2009 – 2014), Growth in Scheduled International Traffic – Foreign Carrier (2009 – 2014), Segment Wise Growth of Domestic Cargo – Operator Based (All Scheduled and Non Scheduled Operator) (2009 – 2014), Air Freight Statistics – Load Factor for Selected Airlines

Slide 27-29: Air Freight Statistics – Investment, Revenue and New Growth Centers, Air Freight Statistics – Share of Private Scheduled Domestic Airlines, Efficiency Analysis of Cargo Handling Facility

Major Domestic Airlines

Slide 31-39: Cargo Statistics for Major Indian Airlines – Air India, Alliance Air, Jet Airways, JetLite, SpiceJet, IndiGo, BlueDart and GoAir

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 41: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 42-52: Drivers

Slide 53-58: Challenges

Key Issues

Slide 60: Key Issues – Summary

Slide 61-64: Administrative and Policy Related Issues, Investment Snags, Operational Loopholes

