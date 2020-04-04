Aircraft Fire Detection Protection Systems Market 2025: Top Key Players Vulcan Fire Systems, Inc., The Chemours Company

Market Definition and Introduction

Aircraft fire detection & protection systems are generally mounted inside an aircraft, close to the engine compartment and fuselage area to immediately detect any occurrence of a fire and take corrective actions to ensure the safety of people on-board, cargo & the aircraft. Aircraft fire detection & protection systems track fire-causing parameters in case of any fire-related emergency, signal the on-board personnel in the aircraft about the imminent danger and take corrective actions such as fire extinguishing, etc.

Aircraft fire detection & protection systems also track any condition that might lead to a fire inside the aircraft. In case of such a situation, these systems sense and transmit signals to alarm devices by creating audible as well as visible signals.

Fire extinguishing agents are an integral part of aircraft fire detection & protection systems and play an important role in replacing air with an inert gas to stop the combustion causing the fire. Water, carbon dioxide and dry powder have been popular fire extinguishing agents in aircraft fire detection & protection systems.

Considering the crucial role aircraft fire detection & protection systems play in ensuring the safety of the people & cargo on-board an aircraft coupled with stringent aviation regulations & laws being implemented by governments worldwide to ensure adequate deployment of aircraft fire detection & protection systems, the study of the aircraft fire detection & protection systems market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global aircraft fire detection & protection systems market is segmented as follows:

Detection loops

Alarm & warning systems

Fire extinguishers

On the basis of application, the global aircraft fire detection & protection systems market is segmented as follows:

Aircraft cargo compartment fire detection/suppression systems

Power plant fire detection/extinguishing systems

Auxiliary power unit (APU) fire detection/extinguishing systems

Cabin and lavatory fire protection systems

Key Trends and Drivers

In an effort to augment air transport safety and minimize fire hazard risks during air transport, aviation regulatory bodies worldwide have been implementing increasingly stringent safety regulations, laws and norms to ensure the installation of improved aircraft fire detection & protection systems by air carriers across the globe. For instance, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aviation regulatory body of the U.S., has been pressing on more stringent requirements regarding aircraft fire detection & protection systems to enhance air transport safety. This is expected to considerably drive the market growth of the aircraft fire detection & protection systems worldwide.

More recently, fire extinguishing halons have been finding increasing applications in aircraft fire detection & protection systems. They are fire extinguishing agents which are discharged into the aircraft environment in the form of vapors. As halons work on the principle of intrusion on chain responses that accelerate the spread of fire, they have been gaining popularity, there has been a considerate increase in their installation number. Halons are expected to add to the growth of the aircraft fire detection & protection systems market in near future.

However, it should be noted that the aircraft fire detection & protection systems consists of fire detector sensing elements which are positioned in many high movement areas around aircraft engines. Their sensitive location coupled with the delicateness and small size of fire sensing elements heightens the possibility of damage to sensing elements during maintenance procedures. This factor in particular, atleast to some extent, has resulted in slightly reduced number of applications of sensing elements in extremely sensitive areas of the aircraft, especially in low cost air carriers and has been responsible for slowing the market growth rate of aircraft fire detection & protection systems over the next few years.

Market Participants

