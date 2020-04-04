Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market: Global Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Anti-counterfeit printing ink is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Anti-counterfeit printing ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.

Anti-counterfeit printing inks have various functions. Some anti-counterfeit printing inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.

Anti-counterfeit printing inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

Scope of the Report:

The main production regions are concentrated in the Europe and USA. The China and Japan has relative little production. The Europe and USA occupy half of the market share. For the companies, none of the company can occupy 10% market share.

The price of the anti-counterfeit printing ink is about several times of the general ink; the average price is about 400 USD/Kg. The gross margin is also high than the general ink, the gross margin is about 33% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

