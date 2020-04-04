Application Management Services Market in Global Industry by Top Companies, Type and Application, Country & Competitive Landscape Reviews to 2025

Global Application Management Services Market valued approximately USD 10.63 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Global Application Management Services Market has rapid growth across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Application Management Services market are growing demand due to rise in adoption of ready-made solution, emergence of BYOD & proliferation of mobile apps demand robust mobile app management services and need to align legacy systems with the evolving business structure.

The major restraining factor of global application management service market are high implementation cost and data security & privacy concern. Moreover, integration issues with existing legacy systems is also a major factor that hampers the market growth. Application management service means which assign the administration of big business application management contributed by different association to organization that need to outsource their venture application administration process. The major benefit of application management services such as it ensures that application is optically managed, it reduce maintenance cost and interval which enhance the performance, it reduces the risk of IT downtime and other forms of downtime for business and customers and it increase flexibility by reducing the time required to build and implement applications.

The regional analysis of Global Application Management Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of cloud platform by businesses in region and emerging new technologies. Asia-Pacific is anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing demand from developing countries such as India and China. The Middle Eastern and African region is projected to follow the Asia-Pacific region in terms of growth rate and anticipated to grow at CAGR of 6.1% over the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Accenture plc, IBM Corp, Capgemini Group S.A., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Atos SE, Computer Science Corp, L&T Infotech , Infosys Ltd., NTT Data Corp., Mahindra Systems, Wipro Ltd.. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Type:

System Integration

Support & Maintenance

Database Management

Consulting

Modernization

Others

By Application:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Public Sector

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Key Trends

1.3.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1.Application Management Services Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2.Application Management Services Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3.Application Management Services Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Application Management Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Industry Evolution

2.2.2.Scope of the Study

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

