Auto Dealer Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.
Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develops in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development. The global automotive dealer software market was valued at 12.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach 21.71 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2017 and 2025.
North America is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. North America market took up about 44.23% of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe with about 29.19%, Asian countries especially China, will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.
According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Dealer Software market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18500 million by 2024, from US$ 12900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Auto Dealer Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Auto Dealer Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Auto Dealer Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
DSM Software
CRM Software
Other Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Web-based Software
Installed Software
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cox Automotive
CDK Global
Reynolds and Reynolds
RouteOne
Dominion Enterprises
DealerSocket
Internet Brands
Wipro
Epicor
Yonyou
ELEAD1ONE
TitleTec
ARI Network Services
WHI Solutions
Infomedia
MAM Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
2019-2024 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
3 Global Auto Dealer Software by Players
3.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Auto Dealer Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
10 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Auto Dealer Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Auto Dealer Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Auto Dealer Software Forecast by Application
