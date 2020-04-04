Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2024

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is part of the automotive thermal management system. It ensures batteries operate within a certain temperature range, will be crucial to helping electric cars drive greater distances for a longer period of time.

The global average price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is in the increasing trend, from 710 USD/Unit in 2013 to 767 USD/Unit in 2017 as the development of technology. With the situation, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years as the liquid cooling system is more and more.

Request a sample of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/268711

The classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System includes Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling and Refrigerant Cooling. The proportion of Liquid Cooling in 2017 is about 66.32%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market will register a 47.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3840 million by 2024, from US$ 380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Battery Thermal Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Refrigerant Cooling

Segmentation by application:

EV

PHEV

Access this report of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mahle

Valeo

Bosch

Hana System

Dana

Gentherm

Continental

VOSS Automotive

CapTherm System

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/268711

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Forecast

Other Trending PR :

Cloud Based Video Streaming Market 2018-Global Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Services, Software Revenue by Venders (A-frame, Mixmoov, Amazon Web) @ https://marketersmedia.com/cloud-based-video-streaming-market-2018-global-industry-analysis-share-trends-services-software-revenue-by-venders-a-frame-mixmoov-amazon-web/471800

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of business research facilities has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the out of the box developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]