Automotive Lighting Market Growth and Business Opportunities for Manufacturers: Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric

Automotive Lighting Market Overview

The Automotive Lighting Market report explores and analyses the essential factors of market depending on present industry situations, market needs, business strategies and the growth condition.

The global Automotive Lighting market is valued at 2520 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

Automotive Lighting Market tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Automotive Lighting market.

Top Manufacturers in the Automotive Lighting Market from 2018-2025

Koito

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

Hella

Stanley Electric

Ichikoh

ZKW Group

SL Corporation

Varroc

TYC

DEPO

Xingyu

Hyundai IHL

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/1144231

Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID.

On the basis of technology, the automotive lighting market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2022. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 17% of the overall share in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights.

Asia Pacific automotive lighting market accounted for over 42% of the overall share in 2016. Increased automobile production across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea combined with rising urban population, growing economies, and increasing the purchasing power of individuals is estimated to fuel the demand across this region.

Segmentation by product

Halogen Lighting

HID Lighting

LED Lighting

Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Automotive Lighting Market SWOT Analysis

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Lighting market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Automotive Lighting Market based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

Check Discount @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/1144231

FEATURES OF THE REPORT:

The analysis of Automotive Lighting market, their Growth, Demand, position, size and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed. The key players in the market and their share in the global market are discussed. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed. The Automotive Lighting market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

Continued…

About QY Research Groups:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- [email protected]

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com