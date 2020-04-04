Automotive Speed Reducers Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Automotive Speed Reducers are devices between the transmission box and Differential, transferring the power from engine to axle.

The classification of Automotive Speed Reducers includes Single Stage type and Double Stage type, and the proportion of Single Stage type in 2017 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Speed Reducers is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Speed Reducers is for Passenger Vehicle, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.50%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. AAM, GKN, Magna, Meritor, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Speed Reducers market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14800 million by 2024, from US$ 13300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Speed Reducers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Speed Reducers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Speed Reducers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Stage

Double Stage

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AAM

GKN

Magna

Meritor

DANA

ZF

HANDE Axle

Press Kogyo

Hyundai Dymos

Sichuan Jian’an

Shandong Heavy Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Speed Reducers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Speed Reducers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Speed Reducers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Speed Reducers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Speed Reducers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Speed Reducers by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Speed Reducers by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Speed Reducers Market Forecast

