Baseball Bat Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

A baseball bat is a smooth wooden or metal club used in the sport of baseball to hit the ball after it is thrown by the pitcher. By regulation it may be no more than 2.75 inches (70 mm) in diameter at the thickest part and no more than 42 inches (1,100 mm) long. Although historically bats approaching 3 pounds (1.4 kg) were swung, today bats of 33 ounces (0.94 kg) are common, topping out at 34 ounces (0.96 kg) to 36 ounces (1.0 kg).
North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Baseball Bat market, while the Asia & Pacific is the second sales volume market for Baseball Bat in 2017.
In the industry, Amer Sports profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Easton and Worth ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 38.51%, 22.42% and 10.30% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Baseball Bat, including Wood, Metal and Synthetic Materials. And Wood is the main type for Baseball Bat, and the Wood reached a sales volume of approximately 1912.41 K Unit in 2017, with 78.85% of global sales volume.
Baseball Bat technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Baseball Bat market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 390 million by 2024, from US$ 350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Baseball Bat business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Baseball Bat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Baseball Bat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Wood
Metal
Synthetic Materials
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Sports
Training
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Amer Sports
Easton
Worth
Rawlings
Mizuno
Marucci
SKLZ
Adidas
Trinity Bats
Sam Bat
Birdman Bats
Chandler Bats
Franklin
Infinity Bats
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
2019-2024 Global Baseball Bat Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
3 Global Baseball Bat by Players
3.1 Global Baseball Bat Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Baseball Bat Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Baseball Bat Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Baseball Bat Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
10 Global Baseball Bat Market Forecast
10.1 Global Baseball Bat Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Application
Continued…………………….
