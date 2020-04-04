Bearings Market Is Estimated to Generate $140,792 Million, Globally by 2022: CAGR 7.5%

Bearings are antifriction devices used in rotating equipment to minimize resistance and reduce wear and tear. They are used in various industries including automotive, electrical, mining & construction, and railway and aerospace.

Rapid industrialization in potential regions, such as Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Russia drives the industrial bearings industry. The implementation of bearings across various applications is expected to reinforce the need for replacements and renovations, thereby accelerating market demand. Furthermore, upsurge in the production of motor vehicles in Asian economies, such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to provide opportunities to key vendors in this market. This trend is projected to continue in the future and drive the bearings market growth.

By bearings type, the ball bearings segment dominated the market in 2014 with around 51% market revenue share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in application of ball bearings in technologically advanced applications, such as telescope, weather satellites, exercise equipment, and turbines.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2139

Global Bearings Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global was valued at $84,915 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $140,792 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Based on the geography, the bearings market is segmented into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2014, accounting for around 37% share of the overall bearings market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to advancements in manufacturing sector, along with strong retrieval of motor vehicle industry in economies, such as India, China, and Japan.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2139

The report features a competitive scenario of the bearings market and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players in the bearings industry. Some of the key players operating in the bearings market include C&U Group, Federal Moghul Holding Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, NKE Austria GmbH, NSK Limited, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Group, SKF AB, THK Company, and Timken Company.

The adoption of bearings has increased at a significant rate. This is attributed to the upsurge in adoption of bearings in heavy machineries and automotive. Heavy industry machinery includes equipment used for mining, infrastructure development, and construction. Therefore, increased investments in heavy machinery activities have fueled the growth of the bearings industry. Furthermore, the demand for ball bearings is expected to increase during the forecast period, as heavy industry machineries use a wide range of high-performance bearings to bear heavy loads and reduce energy consumption.

Buy the latest version of this report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/830071

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com