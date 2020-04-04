Business VoIP Services Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

VoIP functions on broadband networks using packet switched telephone networks (PSTNs), unlike traditional calls on circuit switched networks. PSTNs are more efficient than legacy systems (circuited switched networks), and information can be routed in packets over optimized paths. VoIP allows IP calls over mobile networks (3G/LTE) or fixed networks, such as wireless hotspots, Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX) networks. VoIP bypasses the originating mobile carrier’s telephony network and allows inexpensive calls on mobiles through the ISP networks. It also offers low-cost international calls, and roaming calls, without the need for extensive infrastructures such as PCs and DSL modems.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Business VoIP Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business VoIP Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

A large number of consumers are still apprehensive about the use of voice communication over internet bandwidth on account of data privacy and security concerns. This is anticipated to restrict the adoption of VoIP services. In addition to this senior citizens are not used to voice communication over the internet and find it more comfortable to make use of analog telephone lines for voice communication. This is expected to limit the growth of the VIP Services Market. In addition to this, senior citizens are also apprehensive about the quality of communication over internet bandwidth and refrain from upgrading themselves to the latest technology and continue to make use of and love telephone lines for voice communication.

The global Business VoIP Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business VoIP Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers AT&T, RingCentral, 8×8, Vonage Business, Intermedia, Mitel, Fonality, Citrix, Dialpad, ShoreTel, Microsoft Skype, Nextiva

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Personal

