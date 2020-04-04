Cloud Database Security Industry Outlook to 2025 – IBM Corporation, FORTINET INC, MCAFEE LLC, GEMALTO NV, ORACLE CORPORATION, IMPERVA INC, INTEL SECURITY GROUP, INFORMATICA LTD, ENTIT SOFTWARE LLC, AXIS TECHNOLOGY LLC

In the Global Cloud Database SecurityIndustry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2025, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The production is estimated at XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

Major Market Players

IBM Corporation

FORTINET INC

MCAFEE LLC

GEMALTO NV

ORACLE CORPORATION

IMPERVA INC

INTEL SECURITY GROUP

INFORMATICA LTD

ENTIT SOFTWARE LLC

AXIS TECHNOLOGY LLC

By Application:

§ Cloud Activity Monitoring

§ Access Management

§ User Authentication

By Type:

§ Public Cloud

§ Private Cloud

§ Hybrid Cloud

By Verticals:

§ Retail

§ BFSI

§ Transportation

§ Hospitality

§ Government

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2025. This report covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Cloud Database Securityconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Database Securitymarket by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Database Securitymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Database Securitywith respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud Database Securitysub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

