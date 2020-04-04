Cold Chain Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2024 covered in a Latest Research

“Increase in the preservation of convenience food products due to modernization is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of cold chain marketglobally”

The global cold chain market is expected to grow from USD 3,676.17 million 2017 to USD 7,942.56 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.63%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global cold chain market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The cold chain market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Astrona Biotechnologies

2. Berlinger & Co.

3. Controlant

4. Daikin Industries

5. Elpro-Buchs

6. Freshsurety

7. Infratab

8. Interstate Warehousing

9. Klinge Corporation

10. Lineage Logistics Holdings

11. Monnit

12. Nimble Wireless

13. Orbcomm

14. Safetraces

15. Savi Technology

16. Securerf Corporation

17. Sensitech

18. Tagbox Solutions

19. Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa

20. Verigo

21. Zest Labs

This research report categorizes the global cold chain market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component

1. Hardware

2. Software

Based on Logistics

1. Storage

2. Transportation

Based on Application

1. Food & Beverages

2. Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the cold chain market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the cold chain market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix for the cold chain market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction