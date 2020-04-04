Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Urea SCR cleans the exhaust after combustion. The urea solution is held in a separate storage tank and injected as a fine mist into the hot exhaust gases. The heat breaks the urea down into ammonia–the actual NOx-reducing agent. Through a catalytic converter, the ammonia breaks the NOx down to harmless nitrogen (N) gas and water vapor. The exhaust is no longer a pollutant; the atmosphere is about 80% nitrogen gas. The storage tank is urea tank.

The Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 68% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are Cummins, Elkhart Plastics, Centro Incorporated, Shaw Development and KUS Auto. Cummins is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA, and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2017. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 480 million by 2024, from US$ 380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

19 liters

38 liters

57 liters

114 liters

Other size

Segmentation by application:

HD Off Road

HD On Road

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cummins

Elkhart Plastics

Centro Incorporated

Shaw Development

KUS Auto

Röchling Group

Salzburger Aluminium

Hitachi Zosen

Elkamet

SSI Technologies

Solar Plastics

KaiLong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

