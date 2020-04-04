Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Concentrated solar power (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area.

CSP even though is an old technology has not seen any big advancements in terms of innovation. Scalability and Complex operations have always restrained the adoption of this system, these factors have redirected the investments to PV systems which can be employed anywhere. But high cost and need for around the clock solar power is helping CSP technology grow at a fast pace. Many large power corporations are expected to make heavy investments so as to meet the increasing demand for CSP market. Solar power being one of the primary renewable source CSP industry is expected to see massive increase in demand in future. The global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

BrightSource Energy

Solar Millennium AG

Abengoa

Areva

Siemens

Acciona Energy

ESolar

SolarReserve

Schott

Wilson Solarpower

Cool Earth

Novatec

Lointek

NextEra Energy Resources

Shams Power

ZED Solar

Absolicon

Rioglass Solar Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Tower-type Solar Power Tower Systems

Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Other Segment by Application

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other

