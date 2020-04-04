Condensing Unit Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2016 – 2026

Refrigeration, a process of cooling undergoes cyclic stages of compression, condensation, expansion followed by evaporation. In condensation, a condensing unit is an assembly which functions on cooling and condensing the refrigerant vapour thus converting refrigerant in to liquid form. It majorly consists of condenser, compressor, fan motor, mounting plate and other controls. The condensing unit are of three types namely air cooled, water cooled, fan cooled wherein compressors play an important role regarding efficiency yield. Scroll type, hermetic type of condensing units are most widely used where latter is functional from low temperature to high temperature applications. The condensing units are used in residential, commercial as well as industrial sectors where in commercial and industrial sectors generally food services applications are popular. The global condensing unit market is expected to grow during the forecast period with the increase in global refrigeration market.

Global Condensing Unit Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The global condensing unit market is primarily driven by the commercial and industrial sectors such as food retails, food manufacturing industries, commercial refrigeration. Energy saving and less usage of refrigerant condensing units are mostly popular within commercial and industrial sectors. The increasing commercial complexes, office space,banqueting suites drives the global consumption of condensing units. Besides, condensers play a vital role in manufacturing plants which strongly drives the global condensing unit market.

However, the F- gas (HFCs, PFCs and SF 6 ) regulation which has been revised in 2015 by EU Commission for curbing rising emissions might restrain the global condensing unit market. Also, this makes condensing unit manufacturers to enhance their technology thus saving energy and more eco-friendly.

Global Condensing Unit Market: Segmentation

On the basis of condensing unit type, condensing unit market is segmented into:-

Air cooled

Water cooled

Fan cooled

On the basis of refrigerant type, Condensing Unit market is segmented into:-

R404A

R134a

R407A/R407C/R407F

R507A or R22

Green refrigerants

On the basis of compressor technology, condensing unit market is segmented into:-

Reciprocating Hermetic Semi-hermetic Open

Rotary Scroll Rotary vane Screw Centrifugal



On the basis of application, condensing unit market is segmented into:-

High temperature

Medium temperature

Low temperature

On the basis of end use, condensing unit market is segmented into:-

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Condensing Unit Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Condensing Unit market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe and North America are considered as matured markets for the condensing units with strong technology base front and are anticipated to record stable growth during the forecast period. Next in line is APEJ, especially China and India, which collectively account for major share in Asian region due to vast industrial expansion these countries. The condensing units market is anticipated to grow in Japan followed by MEA and Latin America. Overall the global market for condensing unit is highly vigorous and is projected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Condensing Unit market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global condensing unit market includes: