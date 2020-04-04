Connected Logistics Market: Rising E-Commerce to Drive Connected Logistics Market

According to Transparency Market Research, the global connected logistics market is projected to expand at healthy 17.8% of CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Thus, rising at this growth rate, the valuation of the market is expected to reach US$55.17 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, the valuation of the market was US$10.21.

Based on services, the asset management service segment is projected to dominate the market on the accounts growing development in the infrastructure of logistics and transportation. Rapid globalization has also augmented the demand for asset management services that are further likely to benefit the market’s growth. On regional front, North America holds a maximum number of share in the global market. Growing demand for integrity control and proper logistics for delicate products have led the dominance of this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a significant growth rate due to flourishing e-commerce sector where real-time tracking devices play a crucial role.

Despite the growing demand for connected logistics, few restraining factors might deter the market’s growth during the forecast period. One of the major factor is rising use of multiple devices across enterprise that has increased the threats and have increased the need for better safety and confidentiality of data. As large number of devices are connected, interfering with even a single device in the network can lead to potential threat for the company. Therefore, connected devices require focused security solution, which cannot be met by PC security solutions for IoT embedded devices.

