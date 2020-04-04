Construction Adhesives Market Status, Growth,Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

The analysis study offer by Ameco Research titled “Global Construction Adhesives Market” evaluates the performance of the Construction Adhesives in International Market, at this time and traditionally, and makes future projections based on the results of the analysis.

The “Global Construction Adhesives Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Construction Adhesives Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Construction Adhesives Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Construction Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Construction Adhesives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Henkel (Germany)

3M (US)

Bostik (France)

Sika (Switzerland)

H.B. Fuller (US)

BASF (Germany)

Dow Chemical (US)

DAP Products (US)

Franklin International (US)

Illinois Tool Works (US)

Avery Dennison (US)



Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial



Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Construction Adhesives Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Construction Adhesives Market Research Report 2018



1 Construction Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Adhesives

1.2 Construction Adhesives Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Construction Adhesives Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Construction Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.3 PVA

1.2.5 PU

Epoxy

1.3 Global Construction Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Construction Adhesives Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Construction Adhesives Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Construction Adhesives Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Construction Adhesives (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Construction Adhesives Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Construction Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Construction Adhesives Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Construction Adhesives Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Construction Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Construction Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Construction Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Construction Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Construction Adhesives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Construction Adhesives Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Construction Adhesives Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Construction Adhesives Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Construction Adhesives Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Construction Adhesives Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Construction Adhesives Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Construction Adhesives Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Construction Adhesives Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Construction Adhesives Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Construction Adhesives Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Construction Adhesives Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Construction Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Construction Adhesives Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Construction Adhesives Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Construction Adhesives Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Construction Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Construction Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Construction Adhesives Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Henkel (Germany)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Henkel (Germany) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 3M (US)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 3M (US) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Bostik (France)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Bostik (France) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Sika (Switzerland)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Sika (Switzerland) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 H.B. Fuller (US)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 H.B. Fuller (US) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 BASF (Germany)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 BASF (Germany) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Dow Chemical (US)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Dow Chemical (US) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 DAP Products (US)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 DAP Products (US) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Franklin International (US)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Franklin International (US) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Illinois Tool Works (US)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Construction Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Illinois Tool Works (US) Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Avery Dennison (US)

8 Construction Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Construction Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Construction Adhesives

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Construction Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Construction Adhesives Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Construction Adhesives Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Construction Adhesives Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Construction Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Construction Adhesives Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Construction Adhesives Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Construction Adhesives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Construction Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

