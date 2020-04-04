Customer Data Migration Service Market Outlook to 2023 – IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Informatica (US), Information Builders (US), Talend (US), Attunity (US), Scribe Software (US), Syncsort (US)
Feb 2019, New York USA (News)- Data migration is the process of selecting, preparing, extracting, and transforming data and permanently transferring it from one computer storage system to another. Additionally, the validation of migrated data for completeness and the decommissioning of legacy data storage are considered part of the entire data migration process. Data migration is a key consideration for any system implementation, upgrade, or consolidation, and it is typically performed in such a way as to be as automated as possible, freeing up human resources from tedious tasks.
The global market size of Customer Data Migration Service is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.
Major Market Players
IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Informatica (US), Information Builders (US), Talend (US), Attunity (US), Scribe Software (US), Syncsort (US) et al.
The information for each competitor includes:
*Company Profile
*Main Business Information
*SWOT Analysis
*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
*Market Share
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
*North America
*South America
*Asia & Pacific
*Europe
*MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also can be listed.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Data Collection
3.2.2 Data Analysis
3.2.3 Data Validation
3.3 Research Sources
3.3.1 Primary Sources
3.3.2 Secondary Sources
3.3.3 Assumptions
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Customer Data Migration Service Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
