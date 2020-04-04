Cutting Tools Market Size at 41400 Mn Revenue with Emerging Economies Expected to Growth Till 2025 | SDMR

The Global Cutting Tools Market is valued at 34000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach US$ 41400 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

In the context of machining, a cutting tool or cutter is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, planing and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Milling and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Grinding tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.

In the Metal Cutting Tools market, Sandvik, Kennametal, Iscar, OSG respectively account for 3.88%, 1.62%, 1.24%, 1.06% market share in 2017, and the sum of the market share percentage held by the largest number of firms in this industry is less than 50%, which indicate that the Metal Cutting Tools industry is perfectly competitive and is considered low concentration. The reason is the manufacturing technology of Metal Cutting Tools is relatively more mature than some high-tech equipment.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Metal Cutting Tools in the regions of USA and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Metal Cutting Tools. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Metal Cutting Tools will drive growth in China markets.

The Revenue of Metal Cutting Tools is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Metal Cutting Tools industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Metal Cutting Tools is still promising.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Metal Cutting Tools market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Metal Cutting Tools market indicated that Asia would account for the highest consumption in 2025 with close to 25.97 percent of global revenue coming from this region, and it’s keeping grow as the increasing of the market. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Metal Cutting Tools is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Metal Cutting Tools and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

This report focuses on Cutting Tools volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cutting Tools market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cemented Carbide

High Speed Steel

Ceramics

Diamond

Others

Segment by Application

Milling

Turning

Drilling

Grinding

Others

