Cybersecurity Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Cybersecurity Market will be US$ 164 Billion opportunities by 2024. Cybersecurity helps an organization to check, identify, report, and counter cyber theft or damage to its electronic data. Globally spending on Cybersecurity is growing as there is increase in cybercrimes and malware attack on governments, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Retail companies.

The dangerous threats like Ransomware, malware, advanced cyber attacks launching at governments, businesses, educational institutions and consumers worldwide has increased the role of cybersecurity in many folds. The acceptance of Cybersecurity resolution is predicted to rise with the growing access of internet globally. In addition to this increasing wireless network of mobile devices have given rise to data susceptibility thus making Cybersecurity an even more important piece for every company and government.

The future of cybersecurity market looks promising due to rising security requirements of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends such as smartphones, pads etc, and growing use of cloud based application will help in driving the cybersecurity market. Another factor which will also help cybersecurity market to grow are government initiatives, rising threats like Malware, ransomware etc, SMEs spending on cyber securities as well as growing threat of global cyber terrorism.

Renub Research report titled “Cybersecurity Market Global Analysis By product (Network Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), End Point Security, Messaging Security, Web Security and Others) Services (Managed Security Services, Integrated Solutions, Security Consulting, Educations and Training) Industry Verticals (Government, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology(ICT), Retail, Healthcare, Others) Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others)” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the global Cyber Security market.

Network Security leads the Global Cyber Security Market in Product Segment

On the basis of product type, the market has been bifurcated into Network Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security & Vulnerability Management (SVM), End Point Security, Messaging Security & Web Security

Managed Security Services accounts for largest Market Share among Services Segments

Based on services, report covers the market of Managed Security Services, Education & Training, Security Consulting and Integrated Solutions.

Information and Communication technology & Retails sector flourish controls the Industry Verticals Segment

On the basis of Industry Verticals, report provides market of Government, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Retail, Healthcare and Others.

Asia-Pacific’s dominates in the global cyber security market by regions

Based on geography report captures the market of North America , Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the Global Cyber Security Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

