Dairy Alternatives Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2025

The soy milk segment, on the basis of type, accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The dominance of this segment is mainly driven by the surplus soy milk varieties in terms of flavors, blends, fat content, and formulations offered by leading dairy alternative manufacturers. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of soy-based products, and easy availability of convenient & healthy dairy-free soy milk. The almond milk segment, on the basis of type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2017 owing to its health benefits as well as easy availability of raw materials. The food application of the dairy alternatives market holds the largest market share due to the usage of plant-based ingredients in applications such as cheese, creamer, yogurt, pudding, and ice cream.

The global Dairy Alternatives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dairy Alternatives market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dairy Alternatives in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dairy Alternatives in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dairy Alternatives market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dairy Alternatives market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Sunopta Inc.

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Eden Foods Inc.

Nutriops S.L

Earths Own Food Company Inc.

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.P.A.

Dhler GmbH

Market size by Product

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Oat

Rice

Hemp

Market size by End User

Plain & sweetened

Plain & unsweetened

Flavored & sweetened

Flavored & unsweetened

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dairy Alternatives market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dairy Alternatives market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dairy Alternatives companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dairy Alternatives submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dairy Alternatives are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

