Data Virtualization Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Data Virtualization Market to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2025. Anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Data Virtualization market are focus on reducing infrastructure cost and generation of large amount data. to formulate business strategies, organization need to access large volumes of data stored at heterogeneous source to gain business insights and to enhance decision making process. One of the major restraining factor of global data virtualization are lack of standardization in enterprise data management. Data management is any approach that allows an application to retrieve and manipulate data without requiring technical details about the data such as how it is formatted at source or where it is physically located.

There are many advantages of data virtualization such as it access and leverage all information of all information that has value for competitive advantages-enterprise, social and public, agile data provisioning to generate business value externally and internally-by increasing shareability of a data resource across multiple data users and use cases and simplify a faster, easier, more agile and enjoyable data integration experience.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The major market player included in this report are: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica , Denodo Technologies, Oracle, Tibco Software, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute

By Type:

Standalone Software

Data Integration Software

Application Tool Solution

By End-User:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

