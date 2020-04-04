Dealer Management Market – Industry Size, Growth, Share, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2018

Global Dealer Management Market is continuously growing on surging trend across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Dealer Management market are increasing utility in transportation & automotive sector and rise in adoption of fleet management analytics. In addition, increasing demand and adoption of cloud-based deployment in the market of dealer management contributes more in market growth. The major limiting factor of global dealer management market is lack of availability of skilled professional. Dealer management is a system in which bundled management information system created specifically for automotive industry to centralized application to collect customer and vehicle inventory information. Dealer management offers various benefits such as it helps your business close more deals, it is efficient and accessible, more secure, it allows to easily lock out a sale or service person, it allows to create repair order that add in parts & labor, it has high flexibility, helps dealers to focus on core business and they are highly configurable in regard to finance & insurance.

The regional analysis of Global Dealer Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of automotive industries especially in china, also fast growing India and southeast Asia region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Dealer Management market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to United States is still playing an important role in development of dealership management.

The major market player included in this report are: BM Corporation , CA, Cox Automotive, SAP, Wipro, Apicor, Internet Brands, Routeone

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Transport & Logistics

Fleet Management Subscription Devices

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Marine

Motor Sports

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2.Dealer Management Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3.Dealer Management Market Dynamics

Chapter 4.Dealer Management Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5.Dealer Management Market, by Application

Chapter 6.Dealer Management Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7.Dealer Management Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9.Research Process

