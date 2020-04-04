Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Conditions Drug Market Revenue and Value Chain Analysis 2018

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for diabetes and associated metabolic conditions. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for type I diabetes, type II diabetes, hyperinsulinemia and hyperglycemia, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Diabetes refers to a group of metabolic diseases that result from defects in insulin secretion, insulin action or both of these. Type I diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the bodys immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. There are 263 products in development for this indication.

Type 2 diabetes, however, results from a combination of resistance to insulin action and an inadequate compensatory insulin secretory response. Type 2 diabetes is more closely related to lifestyle choices such as diet and exercise habits than type I diabetes, with the majority of patients being overweight or obese. There are 574 products in development for this indication.

Hyperinsulinemia is a condition in which there are excess levels of insulin circulating in the blood relative to the level of glucose. Insulin resistance is the primary cause of hyperinsulinemia. There are 10 products in development for this indication.

Hyperglycemia is a condition that occurs when blood glucose levels get too high. Several factors can contribute to hyperglycemia, including food and physical activity choices, illness, non-diabetes medications, or not taking enough glucose-lowering medication. There are seven products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for diabetes and associated metabolic conditions include the insulin receptor, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor, glucagon receptor and glucokinase. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Zealand Pharma

