Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Semiconductors are crystalline or amorphous solids having conductivity between conductors and insulators, and making it a good medium for the control of electric current. Semiconductor materials are important materials in the fabrication of electronics devices. The semiconductor materials are often doped with impurities for modulating their electrical properties. Diamond materials are gaining traction among semiconductor manufacturers because of their high thermal conductivity, and electron and hole mobility in comparison with other semiconductor materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diamond Materials for Semiconductor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The introduction of stringent vehicle safety regulations due to the increase in number of accidents has increased concerns over the integration of advanced safety systems in cars and is driving the number of telematics mandates by various governments such as Brazil, Europe, and Russia. This growing demand for higher bandwidth application in automotive applications has led to the development of high-speed data buses and densely populated MEMS devices. MEMS provides safety features such as airbag systems, automatic door locks, headlight leveling, and inertial brake lights. This will drive the demand for semiconductor materials in the automotive industry, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

The diamond materials for the semiconductor market consists of limited vendors who are involved in the development of high-quality diamond materials for semiconductors. The vendors are concentrating on new technologies and methods to manufacture high-quality and low-defect diamond materials. The major vendors are differentiate their offerings in terms of product quality.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The presence of major synthetic diamonds for semiconductor applications and the rising R&D activities, will drive the demand for diamond materials in this region. Moreover, the increasing investments towards improving warfare capabilities in the region will also increase the demand for power semiconductors deployed in these systems.

The worldwide market for Diamond Materials for Semiconductor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AKHAN Semiconductor

Advanced Diamond Technologies

Element Six

IIa Technologies

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Sumitomo Electric

Diamond Materials

Evince Technology

Microwave Enterprises

NeoCoat

Scio Diamond Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Diamond Material

Artificial Diamond Material

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Foundry

IDMs

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Diamond Material

1.2.2 Artificial Diamond Material

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Foundry

1.3.2 IDMs

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AKHAN Semiconductor

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AKHAN Semiconductor Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Advanced Diamond Technologies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Advanced Diamond Technologies Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Element Six

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Element Six Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IIa Technologies

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IIa Technologies Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Morgan Technical Ceramics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Morgan Technical Ceramics Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Sumitomo Electric

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sumitomo Electric Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

