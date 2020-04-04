Elastomeric Couplings Market Size Worth USD 1330 Mn by 2025 | Industry Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2019 Report

The Global Elastomeric Couplings Market is valued at 1090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.

The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.

There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China.

This report focuses on Elastomeric Couplings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastomeric Couplings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit(PTS)

KTR

Rexnord

The Timken Company

SKF

Voith Turbo

LORD

John Crane

Renold

Tsubakimoto Chain

R+W Coupling

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Jaw Type

Gear Type

Tire Type

Dowel Pin Type

Other Type

Segment by Application

Pumps

Fans/Blowers

Compressors

Mixers

Conveyors

Others

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Elastomeric Couplings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elastomeric Couplings

1.2 Elastomeric Couplings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Jaw Type

1.2.3 Gear Type

1.2.4 Tire Type

1.2.5 Dowel Pin Type

1.2.6 Other Type

1.3 Elastomeric Couplings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Elastomeric Couplings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pumps

1.3.3 Fans/Blowers

1.3.4 Compressors

1.3.5 Mixers

1.3.6 Conveyors

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Elastomeric Couplings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Elastomeric Couplings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Elastomeric Couplings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Elastomeric Couplings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Elastomeric Couplings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Elastomeric Couplings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Elastomeric Couplings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Elastomeric Couplings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Elastomeric Couplings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Elastomeric Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Elastomeric Couplings Production

3.4.1 North America Elastomeric Couplings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Elastomeric Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Elastomeric Couplings Production

3.5.1 Europe Elastomeric Couplings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Elastomeric Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Elastomeric Couplings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Elastomeric Couplings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Elastomeric Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Elastomeric Couplings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Elastomeric Couplings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Elastomeric Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

TOC Continued….!

