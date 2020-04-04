Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2024 covered in a Latest Research

The global endpoint detection & response market is expected to grow from USD 812.65 million 2017 to USD 3,645.38 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.91%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global endpoint detection & response market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The endpoint detection & response market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Carbon Black, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Crowdstrike, Inc.

4. Cyberbit

5. Cybereason Inc.

6. Deep Instinct

7. Digital Guardian

8. Fireeye, Inc.

9. Guidance Software, Inc.

10. Intel Security – McAfee

11. RSA Security, LLC

12. Romad Cyber Systems

13. Sentinelone

14. Symantec Corporation

15. Tanium Inc.

16. Tripwire, Inc.

This research report categorizes the global endpoint detection & response market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component

1. Services

2. Solutions

Based on Enforcement Point

1. Mobile Devices

2. Point of Sale Terminals

3. Servers

4. Workstations

Based on Industry

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Automotive & Transportation

3. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

4. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5. Consumer Goods & Retail

6. Education

7. Energy & Utilities

8. Government & Public Sector

9. Healthcare & Life Sciences

10. Information Technology

11. Manufacturing

12. Media & Entertainment

13. Telecommunication

14. Travel & Hospitality

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the endpoint detection & response market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the endpoint detection & response market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix for the endpoint detection & response market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction