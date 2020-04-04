Energy Drinks Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Energy Drinks Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

With the growing need for health and vigour, need for non-alcoholic beverages, and growing youth population, energy drinks have become one of the fastest-growing markets in India. According to the Netscribes report, Energy Drinks Market in India 2017, theenergy drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% to reach INR 29 billion by 2020. The report further states that the market for energy drinks in India will witness strong growth in the next five years.

With several players entering the energy drinks market, the competition is fierce. Companies are taking various steps to differentiate their products from their competitors and to penetrate the existing market.

Key growth factors

Increased purchasing power, coupled with clever marketing is steering the demand for energy drinks in India. Moreover, awareness about health benefits of energy drinks compared to other beverages such as carbonated drinks is resulting in a greater uptake of these products. This category is popular particularly among the urban youth looking for alternatives to alcoholic beverages or need to stay awake longer.

Threats and key players

The focus of energy drink manufacturers has predominantly been only on urban regions, which has limited the growth opportunities for the sector. Brands need to work towards tapping the potential of suburban and tier 2 and 3 cities for profitable growth.

There have been concerns surrounding the safety of energy drinks consumption. In 2015, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) imposed a ban on a few variants of US-based Monster Beverage Corp., Cloud 9 by Goldwin Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Tzinga by Hector Beverages Pvt. Ltd, and ordered the recall of Restless Energy Drink by Pushpam Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd for compliance issues. The FSSAI also notified that, starting July 1, 2017, non-alcoholic beverages with more than 145 mg of caffeine per litre will have to be labelled as ‘caffeinated beverage’ and caffeine content in these beverages should not cross 300mg per litre.

Energy drinks in India are priced higher than soft drinks and aerated beverages. The higher price point can prevent the market from gaining a wider base.

Several new players have forayed into this market, however, the major share of the market is held by Red Bull, followed by a slew of others such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Hector Beverages and Bisleri.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

2. Goldwin Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

3. Hector Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

4. J. K. Ansell Ltd.

5. Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

6. Coca Cola Pvt. Ltd.

7. Monster Beverage Corporation

8. PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

9. Red Bull India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Universal Group FZ LLC

