Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) By Potential Growth, Share, Demand, Analysis of Key Players and Forecasts to 2019-2026

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Hualun

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical

India Glycols Limited (IGL)

SANKYO CHEMICAL

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Yancheng Super Chemical Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

≥99.0%

≥99.5%

Others Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Surface Cleaning Agent

Chemical Reagent

Others

Table of Contents

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA)

1.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ≥99.0%

1.2.3 ≥99.5%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Printing Inks

1.3.4 Surface Cleaning Agent

1.3.5 Chemical Reagent

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production

3.4.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Business

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Dow Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eastman Chemical

7.2.1 Eastman Chemical Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eastman Chemical Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 KH Neochem Co., Ltd

7.3.1 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jiangsu Hualun

7.4.1 Jiangsu Hualun Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jiangsu Hualun Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical

7.5.1 Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 India Glycols Limited (IGL)

7.6.1 India Glycols Limited (IGL) Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 India Glycols Limited (IGL) Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SANKYO CHEMICAL

7.7.1 SANKYO CHEMICAL Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SANKYO CHEMICAL Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

7.8.1 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Yancheng Super Chemical

7.9.1 Yancheng Super Chemical Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Yancheng Super Chemical Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA)

8.4 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Distributors List

9.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

