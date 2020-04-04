Eye Tracking Market by 2024 with Key Players – Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB. And More

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024.

An eye tracker is a device for measuring eye positions and eye movement. Eye tracking involves measuring of either the point of gaze (where one is looking) or the motion of an eye relative to the head.

In 2017, the head-mounted eye tracker segment dominated the eye tracking market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered by eye-tracking technology.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4615

Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in the rapid growth of eye tracking in new applications such as lie-detecting systems and video gaming industry.

The report features a competitive scenario of the eye tracking market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players in the global market are Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4615

These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

In 2017, based on type, the head-mounted eye tracker segment dominated the global eye tracking market in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, the consumer behavior research segment led the global market, followed by assistive communication in 2017. In addition, advancements in technology used in eye tracking makes them more powerful and less expensive as well.

Buy the latest version of this report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/830071

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com