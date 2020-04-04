Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2016 – 2026

International awareness of environmental concerns has been increasing in recent years resulted in the stringent environmental regulations regarding sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emission in the many countries. Flue Gas Desulfurization System (FGDS) is a set of technologies which works to remove sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) from exhausted gases from the emission of the sulfur dioxide emitting processes. Basically, the flue gases are removed using a variety of reagents such as caustic, lime, fly-ash, magnesium oxide, soda ash, sea water, limestone, ammonia and double alkali. The flue gas desulfurization system efficiency is based on the reagents and the type of the technology used to desulfurize the Sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ). The FGDS are available in size range from 5 MW to more than 2000 MW capacity.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global FGDS market is expected to show a rapid market growth over the forecast period. The sulfur dioxide is responsible for the acid rain formation, the stringent government regulations to protect the environment have been implemented in many countries to limit and control the emission of the flue gas which is the major factor driving the global FGDS market. The increasing number of energy power plants to meet the rising demand of power needs more FGDS systems which drive the growth of the global FGDS market. The increasing industrialization and set up of chemical, iron and steel and cement manufacturing plants boost the demand of the FGDS which drives the growth of the global FGDS market.

However, the alternative methods used to remove the sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) from the flue gases after combustion such as Catalytic hydro desulfurization and fluidized bed combustion methods may hamper the use of FGDS system and restrain the growth of the global FGDS market.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market – Segmentation

On the basis of type, theglobal FGDS market is segmented as follows:

Wet flue gas desulfurizer

Dry flue gas desulfurizer

Semi dry desulfurizer

On the basis of applications, theglobal FGDS market is segmented as follows:

Power generation

Chemical

Iron and steel

Cement manufacturing

Others

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market – Region Wise Outlook

The global FGDS market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America region has contributed the leading share to the global FDGS market in terms of revenue due to higher demand of the FGDS from the power generation industry and chemical, iron industry. The Western Europe has also contributed the significant shares to the global FGDS market followed by North America. APEJ region is the most lucrative market, followed by the Eastern Europe and expected to register the descent growth to the global FGDS market due to the rising industrialization, manufacturing and processing units of the industries such as power generation, coal, steel and cement. Japan and Eastern Europe are contributed descent growth to the global FGDS market. The MEA and Latin America are at a nascent stage and expected to show a moderate growth for the forecast period. Overall, the global FGDS fabric market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2016 to 2026.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the FGDS market are as follows: