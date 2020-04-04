Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2024

Forged aluminium wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations. The forging process permits flexibility in design of the styled disk, almost similar to cast wheels. Onepiece forging is considered superior to other forms of wheel manufacturing in providing ultimate strength while reducing weight compared to cast and multi-piece aluminium wheels.

Forged wheels are typically around 25% lighter than cast wheels (and potentially even more).

The classification of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel includes OEM, Aftermarket, and the proportion of OEM in 2017 is about 86.13%, OEM will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 86.23% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 5.24% CAGR.

Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicleand. Passenger Vehicle segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 88.8% in 2017. and forecasts indicate 88.9% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.8%, China is also an important sales region for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel.

Market competition is intense. Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, etc. are the leaders of the industry. In the future, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Whee will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3770 million by 2024, from US$ 2520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Superior Industries

Alcoa

BBS GmbH

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Gemsy Wheels

Ronal Wheels

Accuride

Wanfeng Auto

BBS JAPAN

RAYS Wheels

Cromodora Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Lizhong Group

YHI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Players

Chapter Four: Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Forecast

