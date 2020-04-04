General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Chemical & Material Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) is produced by the polymerization of the monomer styrene, which is a derivative of petroleum. It is classified as a hydrocarbon, due to composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms only.

The global production of general purpose polystyrene increased from 5084.1 K MT in 2010 to 6462.4 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 5.73%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world. China holds 25.41% of the global production while Asia (except China) holds 23.31% in 2014. This industry is relatively fragmented. INEOS is the world leader, which holds the 14.69% production share in 2014. Trinseo (China) is the China leader in recent years.

Asia is the major consumption market in the world. China holds 23.43% consumption volume in the global in 2014 while Asia (except China) holds 21.56%.

General purpose polystyrene downstream is packaging, electronic appliances and daily consumer products, etc. In recent years, electronic appliances develop rapidly. The demand for eneral purpose polystyrene will correspondingly increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Others

Segmentation by application:

Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Daily Consumer Products

Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

INEOS

Total Petrochemicals

BASF SE

Trinseo

Sabic

PS Japan

Chi Mei Corporation

Polimeri

Supreme Petrochem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

KKPC

E.Styrenics

Formosa Chemicals

Hyundai Engineering

Taita Chemical

LG Chem

Toyo Engineer

VIETNAM Polystyrene

CNPC

SECCO Petrochemical

SINOPEC

BASF-YPC Company

RASTAR Synthetic Material

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Astor Chemical

Founder Commpoities

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) by Players

Chapter Four: General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Forecast



