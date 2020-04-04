Global Adhesive Films Market to Rise at 6.0% CAGR from 2014 to 2020 to Drive Growth

Adhesive films are sheets, films and tapes of materials such as plastic, polymers, textiles and paper with a thin layer of adhesive in one or both surfaces. This helps them stick to the surfaces. Adhesive films essentially act as joints between two surfaces. These films are used in tapes, labels, graphic wraps, protective films, glazing, tinting, masking, insulating and specialty films, among others. Adhesive films offer benefits such as lower material usage, easy usage and disposal, quick application and versatility according to the end-user utility. These advantages make adhesive films the material of choice over alternatives such as screw and clamps. Adhesive films have been adopted as preferred materials by a wide array of industries including packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, construction, footwear, furniture, aerospace and several consumer goods among others.

Read Report Overview @

This report provides a detailed description of the global adhesive films market based on volume share (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period of 2014 to 2020. It highlights the factors contributing to the growth of the market and the restraints that impede the market. Detailed forecast for adhesive films from 2014 to 2020 has been given separately for better understanding of the market scenario. The adhesive films market is described with respect to various segments along with the expected opportunities in the next six years.

In terms of geography, the global adhesive films market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The adhesive films market has been segmented based on the following technology types: pressure sensitive, light-cured, hot-melt and others (including heat-cured, chemical-cured and self-cured). The study also classifies the market based on the following product types: acrylic, polyvinyl acetate (PVAc), polyurethane, polyvinyl butyral (PVB), epoxy and others (including ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA), silicone, styrene butadiene copolymer (SBC), and polyesters).

The study segments the market based on applications into tapes, labels, graphics and others (including specialty films, protective films, glazing and tinting). It provides forecasts and estimates for each application segment in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The study also bifurcates the market based on the following end-user industries: packaging, automotive, medical, electronics and others (including construction, footwear, furniture, and aerospace). It also analyzes market attractiveness for all end-users of adhesive films with the help of the market attractiveness tool.

Request Report Brochure @

Rising demand for adhesive films in key end-user industries such as medical, electronics, automotive and packaging is projected to boost the global market for these films. However, volatility in prices of feedstock for petroleum-based adhesive films and regulations against volatile organic compounds (VOC) from adhesive films are likely to hamper market growth. Companies, especially in the developed regions such as North America and Europe, are committing a substantial part of their investments for sustainable growth that ensures safety of the environment. Industry players are making significant investments for developing bio-based materials for manufacturing adhesive films. This is projected to offer prospective growth opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model have been provided for a comprehensive view of the market. These would also help understand the specifics of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness. The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company and Ashland, Inc. Detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, upcoming facilities, capacity addition, mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, new products and recent developments.