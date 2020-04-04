Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024

A Aircraft Engine Nacelle is the aerodynamic structure that surrounds a jet engine.

It includes the structure commonly referred to as engine cowling, and also encompasses other components such as the inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system.

The market volume of Aircraft Engine Nacelles is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Aircraft Engine Nacelles market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Aircraft Engine Nacelles is still promising.

Europe’s production accounted for the highest market share (52.93%) in 2017, followed by United States with 43.59%. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position for the next five years.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Engine Nacelle market will register a 9.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8880 million by 2024, from US$ 5190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Engine Nacelle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Engine Nacelle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aircraft Engine Nacelle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Rear Mounted Nacelle

Pylons Under Wing

Clipped At Wing

Others

Segmentation by application:

Civil Jet Aircraft

Business Jet Aircraft

Private Jet Aircraft

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Safran

UTC（Goodrich）

Alenia Aermacchi

MRAS

Bombardier

Nexcelle

Boeing

GKN

Triumph

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Engine Nacelle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Engine Nacelle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Engine Nacelle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Engine Nacelle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aircraft Engine Nacelle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle by Players

Chapter Four: Aircraft Engine Nacelle by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market Forecast

