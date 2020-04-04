Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Automotive air quality sensors are used to keep track and monitor the quality of air inside the vehicle cabin. There has been a considerable reduction in the cabin emissions with the effective use of automotive cabin air quality sensors in the global market. Furthermore, requirement of enhanced air quality inside the vehicle has backed the growth of automotive cabin air quality sensors market. Driver and the vehicle passengers are often exposed to high level of hazardous pollutants and gases, especially in today’s urban areas and cities where the pollution level has reached to an alarming limit. Likewise, growing exhaust emissions coupled with the increasing wear particles make the passengers more vulnerable to the interior pollution. The rising interior emission of hazardous pollutants has led to significant increase in respiratory problems among the consumers. With the use of effective filtration systems combined with a cabin air quality sensor, entry or inflow of foreign particles such as pollen grains, road dust, diesel soot, etc. can be reduced inside the vehicle.

Road safety and growing pollution is one of the protuberant issues at the present time and it is estimated to be in the future as well. Digital automotive electronics such as automotive cabin air quality sensor is proficient enough to automate several driving aspects which can reduce significant cabin pollutants and improve vehicle safety. Automotive cabin air quality sensor is one of the key expansion in this area and is an advancing step for increasing the driving security and safety in the global automotive market.

Among all the geographical regions, it has been noticed that Europe is taking up the largest share in the market and it has been estimated that the region will go on dominating the market until next few years. Asia-Pacific, especially China will witness strong growth owing to augmented employment of the device in the vehicles, growth of the automotive industry, robust increase in the population, rising disposable income, augmented production of the cars across the globe and enhancement in the standard of living.

The global market for air quality sensor is dominated by few vendors having substantial budgets for research and development of new technologies and innovative products. Companies such as Paragon, Sensata Technologies, Sensirion, AMS, SGX Sensortech, Standard Motor Products, Valeo, Figaro, and UST Umweltsensortechnik command prominent positions in the global market owing to their strong geographic presence, excellent distribution networks, and the financial power to acquire niche device developers across the globe. The degree of competition is high in the maturing market, with frequent changes to the development dynamics owing to rapid advancements in supporting technologies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Double Sensor

Triple Sensor

Other

Segmentation by application:

Compact Car

Mid-size Car

Full-size Car

Larger Car

SUV/Crossover

Super Sport Car

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Paragon

Sensata Technologies

Sensirion

AMS

SGX Sensortech

Standard Motor Products

Valeo

Figaro

UST Umweltsensortechnik

Prodrive Technologies

Nissha FIS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market Forecast

