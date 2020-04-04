Global Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

Automotive Injector Nozzle is the introduction of fuel in an automotive engine by the means of an injector.

All diesel engines use fuel injection by design. Petrol engines can use gasoline direct injection, where the fuel is directly delivered into the combustion chamber, or indirect injection where the fuel is mixed with air before the intake stroke.

Fuel injection technologies have a controlling influence over the overall performance of the vehicle. Leading automakers in the world are going “green” by increasing their capacity to churn out EVs, hybrids and fuel cell cars. Currently, OEMs are struggling to find application of existing injector nozzles in these upgraded engine variants. The report projects that towards the end of 2025, the demand for gasoline direct injection technology will lose traction over gasoline port fuel injection technology.

The global market for injector nozzle will remain segmented into gasoline and diesel fuel engines as these components are purposeless in EVs and hybrid car engines. In the coming years, OEMs are likely to focus on developing injector nozzles for gasoline fuel engines, revenues from which are expected to procure over 80% share on global market value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Injector Nozzle market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4240 million by 2024, from US$ 3830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Injector Nozzle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Injector Nozzle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Injector Nozzle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

SFI

GDI

SFI+GDI

DDI

Segmentation by application:

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Keihin

Magneti Marelli

Continental

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Injector Nozzle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Injector Nozzle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Injector Nozzle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Injector Nozzle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Injector Nozzle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Injector Nozzle by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Injector Nozzle by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Forecast

