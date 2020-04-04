Global Cloud discovery Market 2017- 2025|Growth With Top Manufactures: BMC software, service now, puppet, mcafee, cisco systems, ciphercloud, zscaler, netskope, ASG , certero, connectwise, movere, nuvalo, varmour, ziften, science logic

Global Cloud discovery Market to reach USD 850.3 Million by 2025.

Global Cloud discovery Market valued approximately USD 548.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Cloud discovery market are applications running in the dynamic Information Technology (IT) environment, growing adoption of multi-cloud environment, and increasing need to efficiently manage the security of IT infrastructure.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

§ Application discovery

§ Infrastructure discovery

By Service:

§ Professional service

§ Managed service

By Organisation size:

§ Large enterprises

§ SMES

By Vertical:

§ BSFI

§ Healthcare & life science

§ Retail & consumer goods

§ Manufacturing

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2015

Base year  2016

Forecast period  2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market :

BMC software

service now

puppet

mcafee

cisco systems

ciphercloud

zscaler

netskope

ASG technologies

certero

connectwise

movere

nuvalo

varmour

ziften

science logic

Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Cloud discovery Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Cloud discovery Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends



Chapter 4. Global Cloud discovery Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global Cloud discovery Market, By Solution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Cloud discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Application discovery

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Infrastructure discovery

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Global Cloud discovery Market, By Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Cloud discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Professional service

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Managed service

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Cloud discovery Market, By Organisation size

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Global Cloud discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Large enterprises

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. SMES

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Global Cloud discovery Market, by Vertical

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

8.3. Global Cloud discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. BSFI

8.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Healthcare & life science

8.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. Retail & consumer goods

8.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. manufacturing

8.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Global Cloud discovery Market, by Regional Analysis

9.1. Cloud discovery Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

9.2. North America Cloud discovery Market Snapshot

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.1.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.1.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.1.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.2.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.2.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.2.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.2.2.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3. Europe Cloud discovery Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K.

9.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.1.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.1.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.1.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.2.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.2.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.2.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.2.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.3. France

9.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.3.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.3.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.3.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.3.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.4. Rest of Europe

9.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.4.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.4.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.4.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3.4.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4. Asia Cloud discovery Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China

9.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.1.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.1.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.1.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.2. India

9.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.2.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.2.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.2.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.2.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.3.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.3.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.3.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.3.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.4.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.4.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.4.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4.4.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5. Latin America Cloud discovery Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.1.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.1.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.1.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.2.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.2.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.2.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5.2.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6. Rest of The World

9.6.1. South America

9.6.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.1.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.1.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.1.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.2. Middle East and Africa

9.6.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.2.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.2.3. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.2.4. Organization size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6.2.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. BMC software

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Product Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. Service now

10.3.3. Puppet

10.3.4. Mcafee

10.3.5. Cisco systems

10.3.6. Ciphercloud

10.3.7. zscaler

10.3.8. netskope

10.3.9. ASG technologies

10.3.10. certero

10.3.11. connectwise

10.3.12. movere

10.3.13. nuvalo

