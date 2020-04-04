Global Cycling Power Meter Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2018-2026

The report forecasts the global bicycle accessories market to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period owing to the significant increase in the global demand for bicycles, with sales expected to increase by almost 20%. Furthermore, sales are supported by stable demand in APAC and Europe and continued but slower growth in emerging markets, especially China. This has contributed to the growth in revenue of the cycling power meter market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, reaching a market value of over US$ 780 Mn by the end of 2026.

The global bicycle power meter market covers the market for meters used in different types of bicycles to measure the output of the rider’s power. The market’s scope is expected to stay limited in the coming years. The usage of bicycles is not that much prevalent due to the dependency of people on bigger and more convenient vehicles. This restricts the growth in sales of cycles and subsequently cycling power meters. However, a major shift has been witnessed in the recent times, as people have become extremely health conscious and are more inclined towards the usage of bicycles to maintain their exercise routine. This report dissects the market into different bicycle types such as sports bicycles, road bicycles and mountain bicycles. The anticipated market share and numbers for each bicycle type indicate that sports bicycles stand out and lead with a high margin. This segment is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This is a result of a rise in cyclists’ training and racing intensity. The growing enthusiasm among professional cyclists and sports lovers to monitor and collect data pertaining to their training exercises is anticipated to be the most prominent driving factor in the global cycling power meter market over the forecast period.

Special characteristics of power meters and growing health consciousness among people to increase the demand for different types of bicycles with advanced power meters

Technological enhancements have improved the features of power meters. The new and advanced wireless power meters equipped in bicycles today are waterproof, durable, drop resistant and vibration resistant, and offer enhanced accuracy. These factors have increased the demand for power meters in the global bicycle market. With the rise in adoption of these advanced meters, there is also an increase in the usage of bicycles with power meters by health conscious individuals. More people are indulging in physical activities and regular exercising these days and this has helped the bicycle market grow; in turn boosting revenue growth of the global cycling power meter market. One of the major advantages of using bicycles is that there is no need for any external fuel or source of supply to drive the system. Moreover, the world is facing a problem in preserving the natural resources and hence in future, there will always be a possibility of depletion of resources. In order to save oil and fuel, people more often tend to cycle to the distances that are close enough for them. The high rate of bicycle usage is mostly seen in China and in European countries such as The Netherlands and Germany. These factors are positively impacting the global cycling power meter market.

The global industry is currently witnessing a period of stabilization as steady sales continue to sustain growth for suppliers and OEMs. However, an industry that is undergoing one of the biggest transformation, the future truly looks uncertain. The auto industry has always remained fiercely competitive, with US, German, and Japanese OEMs relying on incremental upgrades to consolidate their position. However, as electric vehicles and driverless cars become a reality, traditional players are staring at a future they arent entirely familiar with. The next five years in this industry paint a picture of collaboration and competition with the Silicon Valley.

This research report has a specific market study scope. It is a combination of research on cycle market and its component, i.e. cycling power meter market. The analysis includes an evaluation of cycling power meters demand in the global market and the factors influencing it. There is a brief overview of factors increasing bicycles demand and in turn cycling power meters demand.

