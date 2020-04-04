Global Digital Map Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025
The digital map solutions are segmented into tracking and telematics, catchment analysis, risk assessment and disaster management, route optimization and planning, geo-analytics and visualization. Also, digital map services are segmented into consulting and advisory services; deployment and integration services; and support and maintenance services.
The risk assessment and disaster management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital map solutions support the mapping and tracking of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcano eruptions, which may have an immediate impact on the human health as well as a secondary impact, causing further death and suffering. Additionally, they assist in tracking environmental emergencies, such as forest fires caused by humans, and technological and industrial accidents usually involving the production, use, or transportation of hazardous materials. Digital map solutions for risk assessment provide flood maps and information, tools to better assess the risks from flooding, and precautionary planning information to help communities take actions to reduce flood risks.
In 2018, the global Digital Map market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Map development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ESRI
Tomtom
Mapbox
Digitalglobe
Digital Map Products
Here
Mapmyindia
Microsoft
Navinfo
Nearmap
Magellan
Apple
Mapquest
Autonavi
Yahoo
Inrix
Mapmechanics
Zenrin
Mapsherpa
Openstreetmap
Living Map
Automotive Navigation Data
Mapman
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Consulting and advisory services
Deployment and integration services
Support and maintenance services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
