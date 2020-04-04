Global Display Market to have Industry-Leading Display Technology

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Display Market by Display type, Technology, Application and Industry vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global display market was valued at $115.60 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $206.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and UK led the overall market in Europe. However, in Asia-Pacific, China currently dominates the market.

High demand for flexible display technology in consumer electronic devices, increase in adoption of electronic components in the automotive sector, and rise in trend of touch-based devices drive the growth of the global display market. In addition, great adoption of AR/VR devices and commercialization of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, high cost of the transparent and quantum dot display technologies and stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets restraints the growth of the global display market.

Top Impacting Factors

The significant impacting factors in the global display industry include high demand for flexible display technology in consumer electronics devices, increase in adoption of electronic components in the automotive sector, rise in trend of touch-based devices, high cost of the transparent and quantum dot display technologies, stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets, surge in adoption of AR/VR devices, and commercialization of autonomous vehicles. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the display market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Display Market:

Based on display type, the flat panel segment led the global display market in 2017. However, the transparent panel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

North America held the majority of the market share in 2017.

By industry vertical, the television & digital signage segment has been dominating the global display market in 2017. However, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into display type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on display type, the market is divided into flat panel display, flexible panel display, and transparent panel display. Based on technology, it is classified into OLED, quantum dots, LED, electronic paper, LCD, and others. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, smart wearables, television & digital signage, PC & laptop, vehicle display, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, military & defense, transportation, and others.

