Global Electric Bus Market Intelligence and Forecast by 2024
Electric Bus Market is expected to surpass USD 400 Billion by the year 2024. China is gaining high prominence in developing electric bus over rest of the world. The e-bus is comparatively new discovery than electric car and electric bike but, now every country is talking about battery powered bus with great interest.
The governments of many countries understand that electric bus will transform the city transport, where many cities across the world are facing severe air pollution. According to Renub Research, e-bus has great potential to change and reshape the whole transportation industry.
The major growth driver of electric bus market is pro government support. Climate change is one of the big concerns across the world and government of many countries set their national target to mitigate the carbon emission to control the air pollution. Electric bus will transform the city transport and shift from conventional energy to environmental friendly energy.
In this report we have done in-depth analysis of pilot project, demonstration project, technology testing, and operational efficiency testing project of different electric bus models developed by major manufacturer across the world. We have covered almost 90 cities of Europe and Nordics to provide clear picture of current electric bus adoption by government and independent agencies.
Renub Research study titled “Electric Bus Market, Volume Global Analysis by Types (Battery Electric e-bus & Plug-in Hybrid e-bus) Regions (China, Europe, Nordics, United States, India) Company (Yutong, BYD, Proterra Inc.)” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth electric bus market. This report studies separate sales analysis of manufacturer: BYD, Yutong and Proterra Inc. This report consists of analysis of technological development, model launched and strategy toward future development. This market research report studies the Global Electric Bus market from 7 view points:
Battery Electric Bus controls the Electric Bus Market
This report studies the market of both the segments Battery Electric Bus and Plug-in hybrid Electric Bus. This report provides the comprehensive insight of e-bus technology, the stock of e-bus by country and regions and their respective market. We have also fragmented the market of electric bus into five regions; China, Europe, Nordic, United States and India.
The report has been studied from the following 7 points
Market and Forecast
Market Share and Forecast
Volume Share and Forecast
By Technological Segment (PHEV and BEV) Market and Forecast
By Technological Segment (PHEV and BEV) Volume and Forecast
Electric Bus Market by Regions
Electric Bus Volume by Regions
Key Companies covered in the report are as follows
Yutong
BYD
Proterra Inc
Regions – Battery Electric Bus (BEB) Market
China
Europe
Nordics
United States
India
Regions – Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus Market
China
Europe
Nordics
United States
India
