Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Meat Packaging is the packaging of meat to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of meat. Meat Packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Meat Packaging must perform several functions. Meat Packaging must protect against contamination and deterioration, provide product visibility, and display label information. Meat Packaging is also serve a merchandising function and must be appealing to consumers. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.

Fresh Meat Packaging is materials used to package fresh meat and seafood materials, which include modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum skin packaging, vacuum thermoformed packaging and other types.

Fresh Meat Packaging must maximize the shelf life and safety of fresh beef, pork, seafood and other food to protect the flavor and quality of the fresh meat while enhancing the consumer experience.

The technical barriers of Fresh Meat Packaging are relatively low, resulting in many vendors., however, top companies have high quality and usually take up most share. The key companies in Fresh Meat Packaging market are Sealed Air, Cascades, DuPont, Berry Global and Coveris, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. North America is the largest Consumption area, occupied about 37.47% Consumption in 2017.

According to applications, Fresh Meat Packaging is used in Beef, Pork, Poultry and Seafood etc. In 2017, beef packaging occupied more than 44.19% of total amount.

According to types, Fresh Meat Packaging is split into MAP, VSP and VTP etc. MAP is the largest market with the share of 42.69% in 2017. however, VSP is expect to grow fast with a CAGR of 5.67% during 2017 to 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fresh Meat Packaging market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2610 million by 2024, from US$ 2020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fresh Meat Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fresh Meat Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fresh Meat Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP)

Others

Segmentation by application:

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amcor

DuPont

Bemis

Berry Global

Winpak

Sealed Air

Coveris

Cascades

Kureha

Smurfit Kappa

Faerch Plast

Amerplast

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Fresh Meat Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fresh Meat Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fresh Meat Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fresh Meat Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fresh Meat Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Fresh Meat Packaging by Players

Chapter Four: Fresh Meat Packaging by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Forecast

