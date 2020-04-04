Global Functional Flour Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

The functional flours market is directly influenced by the growing processed food industry. The rise in consumption of bakery and R.T.E products in developing economies is driving the market. Busy work schedules demand on-the-go consumption and convenient meals. In addition to this, health and wellness consciousness among consumers, and rise in income levels have boosted sales of functional flours as base ingredients and thickening agents. Food safety legislations and health hazards of gluten (for gluten-sensitive individuals) have helped in educating consumers about the benefits offered by functional flours in food products. In light of the benefits offered by different functional flours, and the increasing demand for bakery and R.T.E. products, governments of various countries are promoting the functional flours industry, assisting the manufacturers and suppliers of this industry.

The Spain Functional Flour industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are Harinera del Mar, Oromas, Harimsa, Haricaman and Comercial Gallo. At present, Harinera del Mar is the leader, holding 22.45% Sales market share in 2017.

Functional Flour downstream is wide and recently Functional Flour has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Bakery, Soups & Sauces, R.T.E Products and others. The Functional Flour market is mainly driven by growing demand for Bakery. Bakery accounts for nearly 57.33% of total downstream consumption of Functional Flour in Spain.

Functional Flour can be mainly divided into Pre-Cooked Flour and Specialty Flour which Specialty Flour captures about 76.07% of Functional Flour market in 2017.

Spain market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Functional Flour consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Functional Flour market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Functional Flour value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Pre-Cooked Flour

Specialty Flour

Segmentation by application:

Bakery

Soups & Sauces

R.T.E Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Harinera del Mar

Oromas

Harimsa

Haricaman

Comercial Gallo

Unilever (MAIZENA)

Harinera Vilafranquina

Ebro Foods (Santa Rita Harinas)

Ingredion

Limagrain

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Functional Flour consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Functional Flour market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Functional Flour manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Functional Flour with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Functional Flour submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

