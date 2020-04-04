Global Infrared Thermometer Market 2026: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Infrared thermometer market is expanding at a broader scale in the regions demanding expert healthcare services. The temperature related issues are prevalent in the geriatric population. Japan has one of the fast-growing aging populations in the world, which makes it an attractive market for infrared thermometers. Whereas, U.S. is another important region for the market, as it stands leading in terms of healthcare spending. In the U.S., home care solutions comprise 10% of the national health expenditure and is expected to increase in the coming years.

The regional analysis of infrared thermometer market is depicted in this research report, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) as the key regional segments. Among these regions, North America is expected to hold the highest market value of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2026. However, APAC is expected to register fastest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period. Australia and New Zealand collectively holds the maximum share in Asia Pacific infrared thermometer. The demand is majorly driven by the growing awareness among people about the infrared thermometers and also a rise in number of veterinary infrared thermometer manufacturers.

The global infrared thermometers market witnesses the maximum impact of increasing investments on the healthcare industry and also the various technological advancements that are taking place. This has given a birth to the infrared thermometer device and its market, which is taken ahead by the capabilities of the device. Infrared thermometers are said to provide more accurate results than the conventional thermometers. The market is expected to gain high popularity in the coming years as more and more people will depend on the technology. It has found its application in areas like medical and veterinary industry, among which the application is currently higher in medical sector.

According to the research report, medical industry is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2026. However, the future shows proliferating demand from the veterinary sector which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market also includes different types of thermometers like forehead, ear and multifunctional. Among these, larger part of the market is covered with the demand for forehead thermometers. It is said to be safer as compared to ear thermometers. Though forehead thermometer has high cost as compared to ear and multifunction thermometer, still people adopt forehead thermometer due to its accuracy and low rate of infection.

Infrared Thermometers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers a brief view of all the leading manufacturers for infrared thermometers. In the medical sector, leading providers of infrared thermometers are Braun, Contec, Omron, Hartmann, Microlife, Vivehealth etc. In the veterinary sector, the leading players are Bioseb, Mediaid, iSnow Med, Greatfarm etc. The research report has briefly depicted the market presence of such companies in the coming years and also their marketing strategies. The leading companies that are a part of tier 1, has contributed a market value of over US$ 380 Mn in 2017, whereas tier 2 companies are lagging behind and have contributed only 49% revenue in the global market. Co-commercialization and distribution agreements are the common marketing and distribution strategies adopted by these key players in the global Infrared Thermometers market. The coming years will showcase new strategies adopted by the companies amid intensified competition.

