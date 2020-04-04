Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Trends Shows 9.8% CAGR to 2025

Soft tissues refer to tissues that support, connect, or surround other parts, structures, and organs of the body. These comprise of ligaments, fibrous tissues, tendons, fascia, nerves, fat, blood vessels, and synovial membranes.

Surge in obesity in the population coupled with the rise in sports-related injuries drive the growth of the market. However, the lack of reimbursement and unclear regulatory scenario for biologic products, such as tissue mesh, are expected to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for soft tissue repair products are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The Global Soft Tissue Repair Market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into tissue mesh, laparoscopic instrument, and fixation device. Tissue mesh is further divided into biological and synthetic mesh. Biological mesh is bifurcated into allograft and xenograft. Fixation device is further divided into suture anchors and interference screw. Based on application, the market is classified into breast reconstruction, dental repair, dural repair, head & neck product, hernia repair, orthopedic repair, pelvic & vaginal prolapse repair, and skin repair. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Top companies have been profiled in this research study such as Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation), Athersys, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Organogenesis Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., Becton and Dickinson & Company (C.R. Bard).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global soft tissue repair market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A holistic quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to leverage the existing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to determine the viability of the products and technologies used globally.

The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

